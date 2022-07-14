2 people hospitalized after East Vancouver roof collapses

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to the hospital after a partial roof collapse at a building in East Vancouver on Thursday.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said crews were called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to the building at 3434 Lougheed Highway, between Rupert Street and Boundary Road.

Firefighters said a bobcat was doing repair work on a rooftop parking lot at an autobody business when the structure gave way, sending the heavy equipment and debris into an office below.

The collapsed portion of roof was about 12 metres by nine metres, according to VFRS.

The fire service deployed both a technical rescue team and first response fire crew, and the BC Ambulance Service deployed four ground ambulances.

The severity of the two patients’ injuries or whether there were any fatalities was not immediately clear.

An engineering crew was also on site assessing the structural integrity of the building.

Lougheed Highway was closed in both directions, and people were advised to avoid the area.