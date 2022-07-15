Menu

Canada

Police search for ‘particularly vulnerable’ missing North Vancouver man

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 7:55 pm
Alireza Semeny is considered a "high risk" missing person due to medical conditions that leave him unable to navigate independently, say police. View image in full screen
Alireza Semeny is considered a "high risk" missing person due to medical conditions that leave him unable to navigate independently, say police. Handout/North Vancouver RCMP

Police are seeking public assistance locating a “particularly vulnerable” North Vancouver man who has not been seen since Friday morning.

Alireza Semeny has vision loss, may appear confused and lost, and has difficulty communicating verbally, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

“Alireza Semeny is considered high risk due to medical conditions that make him particularly vulnerable when unaccompanied in public as he is unable to navigate independently,” they wrote.

“Police and family are concerned for Mr. Semeny’s well-being and are asking for public assistance in locating him.”

Semeny was last seen around 10 a.m. at 888 Canyon Blvd. in North Vancouver. He was wearing a button-up shirt, blue jeans and blue and black flipflop sandals.

He is described as 50 years old, five-foot-10 and 170 pounds. He is Middle Eastern with shortly, curly salt and pepper hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

