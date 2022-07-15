Police search for ‘particularly vulnerable’ missing North Vancouver man

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking public assistance locating a “particularly vulnerable” North Vancouver man who has not been seen since Friday morning.

Alireza Semeny has vision loss, may appear confused and lost, and has difficulty communicating verbally, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

“Alireza Semeny is considered high risk due to medical conditions that make him particularly vulnerable when unaccompanied in public as he is unable to navigate independently,” they wrote.

“Police and family are concerned for Mr. Semeny’s well-being and are asking for public assistance in locating him.”

Semeny was last seen around 10 a.m. at 888 Canyon Blvd. in North Vancouver. He was wearing a button-up shirt, blue jeans and blue and black flipflop sandals.

Story continues below advertisement

He is described as 50 years old, five-foot-10 and 170 pounds. He is Middle Eastern with shortly, curly salt and pepper hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

0:33 Police release video of suspect vehicle in Ripudaman Singh Malik shooting Police release video of suspect vehicle in Ripudaman Singh Malik shooting