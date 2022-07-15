‘Devastating’: B.C. man urges public to look out for missing brother’s truck

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver Island man is urging members of the public to keep an eye out for his missing brother’s pickup truck as they’re out and about this weekend.

Nathaniel Watters has not been heard from since July 8, when he last seen at his parents’ house in the Keating area of Central Saanich, B.C., around 5 a.m.

“This is incredibly out of character and unexpected,” said Jared Watters on Friday. “No one actually knows why he’s missing, why he’s disappeared.”

Nathaniel’s truck is a dark grey Ford F-150 with the B.C. license plate PJ7371 and an aluminum headache bar on the back.

View image in full screen Jared Watters is asking the Vancouver Island public to keep an eye out for his brother Nathaniel’s pickup truck. Facebook/Help Find Nathaniel Watters

Search efforts for the 41-year-old to date have focused on Port Renfrew, as several of his belongings were found north of Fairy Lake this week. Watters said he and his brother used to spend time in Port Renfrew together.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: One person unaccounted for after eight rescued from East Van rooftop parking lot collapse

“He also mentioned to his wife the night before that he had to do some work out in the Port Renfrew area,” he told Global News. “He left notes of farewell, which is why we’re concerned for self-harm in this situation.”

Watters said his Nathaniel is deeply loved and has a “plethora of people,” including family and friends, who want to support him through whatever he’s experiencing.

Nathaniel Watters is described as 41 years, five feet 10 inches tall and about 225 pounds. Facebook/Help Find Nathaniel Watters

According to Facebook group dedicated to the search effort, Nathaniel may be in the Cowichan area. The family and their supports are using private funds to hire helicopters and expand the search effort.

As of Friday, a GoFundMe campaign had raised in excess of $24,500 — more than double its goal. Funds raised are going to reimburse those paying for the helicopters, food, gas, printing of signs and more.

Story continues below advertisement

“Right now, we’re looking for awareness,” said Watters. “We want as many people as possible, especially going into the weekend, to be on the lookout for his pickup truck. Ourselves and police are convinced that’s the key to finding him. ”

2:19 VPD releases new information about missing B.C. Indigenous woman VPD releases new information about missing B.C. Indigenous woman – Jun 25, 2022

The Mounties have sent a helicopter in the skies to look for Nathaniel, who is described as a five-foot-10 and 225 pounds.

“There are honestly no words to describe what this experience is like for family, especially his wife — it’s been incredibly hard for her,” said Watters. “No parent should have to worry about the loss of a kid and this has been just devastating for everybody.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or possible whereabouts is asked to contact Central Saanich Police at 250-652-4441.