Few spot fires spark in the Shuswap, B.C. area

Three spot-size fires sparked in the Shuswap, B.C., area in the last 24 hours, one already under control.

The Deadfall Creek wildfire, located 26 kilometres northeast of Barriere, has been deemed under control by the BC Wildfire Service.

The other two spot fires at Fennell Creek and Silence Lake are still active and listed as out of control.

BCWS says eight personnel are tending to the Silence Lake fire located 21 km northeast of Clearwater. A Parattack team, helicopter, and an initial attack crew have been tasked to the blaze.

The Deadfall Creek wildfire, 31 km southeast of Clearwater, is being monitored by air support until ground crews can asses.

The Kamloops Fire Centre reports a total of 38 fires have sparked since July 23, many of which are lightning-caused.

A dozen wildfires were discovered on Friday after lightning rolled across the region and were listed in B.C.’s Shuswap region, with some still active.

Burning about 10-17 km northeast of Malakwa is the Crazy Creek wildfire burning out of control at under one hectare in size.

The Bass Creek fire is located 2.5 km directly east of Shuswap Lake Marine Provincial Park and is now listed as being held.

Two fires that are still burning out of control are the Celista Mountain and NcNomee Creek north of Humamilt Lake, both under one hectare in size.

