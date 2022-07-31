Keremeos Creek wildfire in South Okanagan sees little overnight growth

Send this page to someone via email

A South Okanagan fire, burning southwest of Penticton observed little growth overnight and is holding its size at 437 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service says low visibility is currently presenting challenges for aerial support resources. One helicopter is on site, with three additional helicopters available for use once visibility improves.

There are 40 BCWS personnel onsite, including structure protection personnel and Parattack personnel. Multiple fire department apparatus and personnel are assisting with structural protection.

Overnight, 10 wildfire personnel remained on site tending to the blaze.

In an update Sunday morning, BCWS says the wildfire is located in terrain that is inoperable for air tanker and heavy machinery support, at this time, though these resources remain available on standby as the incident evolves.

An Incident Management Team has been activated for this Keremeos Creek wildfire and will assume management of the wildfire in the coming days.

The fire was discovered Friday night, initially listed at 100 hectares, quickly growing to over 300 hectares over the weekend and the cause remains under investigation.

Located in rugged terrain, the fire is around 21 km southwest of Penticton or 11 km north of Olalla. It’s also around five km southeast of Apex Mountain Resort.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen confirmed Saturday, that one building was lost, with an official describing it as a cabin or an older building.

As a result, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued an evacuation alert and an evacuation order Friday evening.

The evacuation order, issued at 9:30 p.m., Friday is for Green Mountain Road between Highway 3A to the south and Apex Mountain Road to the north, and in the general vicinity of Ford Lake.