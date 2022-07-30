Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Multiple wildfires burning in B.C.’s Shuswap region, officials say

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 30, 2022 1:29 pm
A map showing wildfires in B.C.’s Southern Interior on Saturday morning. According to data from the B.C. Wildfire Service, there are 70 active fires across the province, with 43 new fires in the last two days. View image in full screen
A map showing wildfires in B.C.’s Southern Interior on Saturday morning. According to data from the B.C. Wildfire Service, there are 70 active fires across the province, with 43 new fires in the last two days. B.C. Wildfire Service

A dozen wildfires discovered on Friday after lightning rolled across the region are listed in B.C.’s Shuswap region.

“Most of these fires are suspected to be lightning-caused,” said B.C. Wildfire Service spokesperson Melanie Bibeau. “We have crews responding accordingly to all of these.”

Read more: Evacuation alert, order issued for Keremeos Creek wildfire in South Okanagan

Bibeau told Global News that most of the fires are considered spot-sized.

Four of the fires are located in a near-perfect line on the north side of Shuswap Lake, across from Sorrento and Blind Bay.

Story continues below advertisement

One fire (Hillman Road) is just west of Scotch Creek, not far from Shuswap Lake Provincial Park, with another (Geo Scotch Creek) six kilometres to the northeast, just above Squilax-Anglemont Road.

That second one was listed as being under control on Saturday morning.

Click to play video: 'Record temperatures, extended dry spell has B.C. fire crews on high alert' Record temperatures, extended dry spell has B.C. fire crews on high alert
Record temperatures, extended dry spell has B.C. fire crews on high alert

Eleven kilometres to the northeast of that fire, and around eight kilometres north of Celista, are two fires (Onyx Creek South, and Onyx Creek North) that are less than a kilometre apart.

Trending Stories

As of Saturday morning, none of those fires had been updated by the B.C. Wildfire Service, with each showing Friday’s estimated size of 0.01 of a hectare.

To the north, a fire is located close to the eastern shores of Adams Lake, near Momich Lakes Provincial Park.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-five km to the east are two fires (Celista Mountain and NcNomee Creek) north of Humamilt Lake.

Click to play video: 'New wildfires sparked in North Okanagan' New wildfires sparked in North Okanagan
New wildfires sparked in North Okanagan

Heading slightly south, the Bass Creek fire is located 2.5 km directly east of Shuswap Lake Marine Provincial Park.

Continuing on, 10-17 km northeast of Malakwa are a trio of fires (North Queenie Mountain, Perry River East, Crazy Creek).

And, lastly, 12 km to the east of Sicamous is the King Fisher Creek fire.

This story will be updated as more information comes along.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire officials urge Albertans to exercise extreme caution due to soaring temperatures' Wildfire officials urge Albertans to exercise extreme caution due to soaring temperatures
Wildfire officials urge Albertans to exercise extreme caution due to soaring temperatures
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wildfires tagBC wildfires tagShuswap tagBC Wildfire Service tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagbcws tagShuswap wildfires tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers