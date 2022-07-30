Ryan Murray bringing Stanley Cup home to White City this Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Hockey champ Ryan Murray is bringing the Stanley Cup home to White City, Saskatchewan on Thursday.

Defenceman Ryan Murray won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche this year and as per tradition each member of the team gets to spend a day with the Cup.

White City announced details for the event, which starts at 1:30 and goes on until 3 p.m. people can go to Communiskate to meet Ryan and see Lord Stanley’s Cup.

“I think it’s fantastic, I was discussing the fact that Ryan is from the community and so the community should do something to celebrate his achievements. I brought it up at council and I think it’s great that the town is going to put together an event for him,” Bill Krzysik, White City Councillor said.

He said that the staff is working to put together a barbeque. The rink and the canteen will be running. Food trucks will be coming out.

“We’re going to have Burger King and we’ve also contacted the local RCMP to have them bring their radar guns and we’re going to have a shooting contest for the kids. Then we’ll have Ryan there with the Stanley Cup. It’ll be a great family event for the community,” Krzysik said.

An announcement from the city on Facebook states people can stick around for a free skate from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m.

Krzysik added that Murray was heavily involved in the minor hockey community and there was a lot of buzz when he made it to the World Juniors Team.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for young people to see what happens when you put the work and the dedication in. You can be from a small town, build and be able to have success on a national level.”

