3 men arrested on Manitoba First Nation after armed standoff, RCMP say

Three men from Ebb and Flow First Nation are each facing multiple charges after an armed standoff in the community Wednesday morning, RCMP said.

The incident started around 7:35 a.m., when Ste Rose du Lac RCMP were called about a man with several outstanding warrants driving in the area.

Police said the suspect was later spotted at a North West Road residence, and he ran inside with two other men when officers arrived on scene.

Police said they confirmed that all three — who refused to surrender to police — were wanted for a number of firearms offences, and it was unclear whether any of them were armed at the time.

Over several hours, while police continued to negotiate with the trio, police said officers heard sounds that suggested the home was being fortified, followed by a loud explosion and flames and smoke from inside that led to a man jumping out of a bedroom window.

He was arrested, and after two more explosions, the other men also left the house.

All three suspects were taken to hospital and released back into police custody after treatment.

Three men, 27, 37 and 38 years old, face charges including arson, possessing prohibited weapons, pointing a firearm, using explosives and more.

RCMP continue to investigate.

