Health

Nova Scotia Health warns to expect ER and ambulance delays over long weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2022 2:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia launches website to track health care progress' Nova Scotia launches website to track health care progress
Two months after unveiling its health plan, the Nova Scotia government has launched a website to track progress. The plan highlighted six solutions for health, and the new website will now show were the province stands in each of those areas. Alicia Draus has the details – Jun 24, 2022

Nova Scotia Health is warning the public to expect delays in emergency room and ambulance service over the holiday long weekend because of staffing shortages.

Officials say they anticipate longer than usual waits for care in emergency departments and for admission from emergency departments into hospital beds.

Read more: New fleet of 146 ambulances will be on Nova Scotia roads next month

They say as a result, timely handovers of patients from ambulance crews may “not always be possible” and that could affect ambulance response time to 911 calls.

Officials are urging people with less serious medical concerns to contact their family doctor or go to a walk-in clinic.

Read more: N.S. to hire 100 more EHS transport operators to relieve pressure on ambulances

The health authority also apologizes in advance for the pending situation.

On Thursday, the authority said that 270 health care staff are currently off work across the province due to COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
