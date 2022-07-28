Bullet holes left in home after gunshots in Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A home in Surrey, B.C., was shot at in the early morning hours, leaving multiple bullet holes, on Thursday.

Police said around 3 a.m., a homeowner from the 8300 block of 142 A Street in Newton reported that his house was shot at by an unknown person.

The house was occupied at the time of the shooting but no one was injured, police said.

The investigation is in its infancy, and police would not say if there was a greater risk to the public at this time.

“It’s too early in the investigation right now, we don’t know the motive and we don’t not know if it was targeted,” Const. Gurvinder Ghag said.

“Any time there is a shooting in the community, it is obviously very concerning and investigators are working to determine what happened.”

Police are looking for any possible CCTV footage from the area and are looking to speak with any potential witnesses.

Newton is a district within the city of Surrey.

