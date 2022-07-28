Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bullet holes left in home after gunshots in Surrey, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 4:05 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
A home in Surrey was shot at in the early hours of Thursday morning. File/Getty

A home in Surrey, B.C., was shot at in the early morning hours, leaving multiple bullet holes, on Thursday.

Police said around 3 a.m., a homeowner from the 8300 block of 142 A Street in Newton reported that his house was shot at by an unknown person.

Read more: Early morning Surrey shooting sends one woman to hospital

The house was occupied at the time of the shooting but no one was injured, police said.

The investigation is in its infancy, and police would not say if there was a greater risk to the public at this time.

“It’s too early in the investigation right now, we don’t know the motive and we don’t not know if it was targeted,” Const. Gurvinder Ghag said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any time there is a shooting in the community, it is obviously very concerning and investigators are working to determine what happened.”

Read more: RCMP recover B.C. country musician’s irreplaceable guitar 15 years after theft

Police are looking for any possible CCTV footage from the area and are looking to speak with any potential witnesses.

Newton is a district within the city of Surrey.

Click to play video: 'Two men charged in shooting of Ripudaman Singh Malik' Two men charged in shooting of Ripudaman Singh Malik
Two men charged in shooting of Ripudaman Singh Malik
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagSurrey RCMP tagBC RCMP tagNewton tagBc Shooting tagNewton shooting tagsurrey home shot tagBC home shot at tagNewtown home tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers