Crime

RCMP recover B.C. country musician’s irreplaceable guitar 15 years after theft

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 4:23 pm
Mitch Merrett poses with Surrey RCMP who helped recover his stolen guitar.
Mitch Merrett poses with Surrey RCMP who helped recover his stolen guitar. Surrey RCMP

A Canadian country musician has been reunited with an irreplaceable guitar, 15 years after it was stolen.

In 2007, someone broke into Mitch Merrett’s storage locker in Surrey, B.C., and made off with 14 guitars worth about $25,000.

Read more: Randy Bachman reunited with beloved stolen guitar — ‘It’s a guitar, and it has a soul’

One of the guitars, however, was priceless — it was gifted to him by his father.

Surrey and Ridge Meadows RCMP and Vancouver police were able to recover five of the guitars at the time, but the sentimental instrument remained lost.

Click to play video: 'Stolen guitars of Canadian rock band 54-40 finally recovered' Stolen guitars of Canadian rock band 54-40 finally recovered
Stolen guitars of Canadian rock band 54-40 finally recovered – Jan 29, 2021

Earlier this month, Merrett called police after he spotted what he believed was the guitar at a Vancouver pawn shop.

Read more: Rare guitar stolen from rock band 54-40 2 years ago recovered in RCMP raid

Surrey RCMP’s community response unit confirmed the guitar was Merrett’s the following day and seized it.

“It is like getting a piece of my soul back,” Merrett said in a police media release.

Mounties said Friday that seven of Merrett’s guitars remain unaccounted for, and that anyone who inadvertently bought a guitar they think may have been stolen should contact Surrey RCMP.

