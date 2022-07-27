Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada requests France to extradite priest facing sexual assault charge in Nunavut

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2022 6:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Inuit delegation leader, bishops discuss request to Pope Francis over priest accused of sexual assault' Inuit delegation leader, bishops discuss request to Pope Francis over priest accused of sexual assault
Natan Obed, the president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and leader of the Inuit delegation to the Vatican, and Bishop William McGrattan, vice-president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, spoke Monday about the request for Pope Francis to intervene in the case of a priest accused of sexually assaulting children in Nunavut. McGrattan said the Church needs to address it and that there were concrete ways to assist in the process of obtaining justice for all involved. – Mar 28, 2022

The federal government has confirmed that Canada asked France to extradite a priest who is accused of crimes against children in Nunavut.

A spokesman for the Justice Department says the Public Prosecution Service of Canada made the extradition request for Johannes Rivoire, but did not say when and provided no more details.

Read more: Oblate priest faces sexual abuse charge as Inuit leader calls on Pope for justice

Pope Francis is expected to travel to Nunavut this week as part of his visit to Canada, where he apologized to residential school survivors.

Inuit leaders have called on the pontiff to personally intervene in the case of Rivoire, who was in Canada from the early 1960s until 1993, when he returned to France.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP says Rivoire is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, issued in February, for a charge of sexual assault stemming from a complaint received last year.

Rivoire has previously avoided trial for multiple allegations of sexual abuse linked to his time as a priest in Nunavut.

Click to play video: 'Inuit delegation leader outlines list of requests for Pope Francis' Inuit delegation leader outlines list of requests for Pope Francis
Inuit delegation leader outlines list of requests for Pope Francis – Mar 28, 2022

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canada tagFrance tagPope Francis tagNunavut tagPriest tagsexual assault charge tagJohannes Rivoire tagFr. Johannes Rivoire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers