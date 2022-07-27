SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Flood watch for Pemberton, Lillooet areas as heatwave speeds snowmelt

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 4:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Heat warnings in place for most of British Columbia' Heat warnings in place for most of British Columbia
Extreme heat hitting almost every corner of the province right now, which is prompting warnings for people to stay out of the sun, if possible. On the south coast a number of options have been set up To keep people cool. Jasmine Bala reports.

There are new flooding concerns in southwestern B.C. as the province bakes in a July heatwave.

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a floodwatch for the Pemberton and Lillooet area, along with a high-streamflow advisory for the Sea-to-Sky region.

Read more: 14 single-day temperature records toppled in B.C. as heat wave bears down

The floodwatch covers the Lillooet River including Pemberton, Lillooet Lake, the Lillooet River and its tributaries.

“The Lillooet River watershed is comprised of unmonitored very high elevation snow and glacial contributions which can delay peak flows into the summer months,” the forecast centre warned.

“The recent hot weather is significantly melting high elevation snow and glaciers in the region.”

Click to play video: 'Federal government announces $870M in advance payment for B.C. disaster relief events' Federal government announces $870M in advance payment for B.C. disaster relief events
Federal government announces $870M in advance payment for B.C. disaster relief events – Jul 18, 2022

According to the forecast centre, temperatures in Pemberton reached 39.1 C on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

A gauge on the Lillooet River at Pemberton measured a significant increase overnight, suggesting the river is now above a two-year return period flow and could reach above a five-year return period flow with hot weather forecast to continue throughout the week.

Read more: Ottawa gives $870 million in advance payments to B.C. for disaster recovery

“The upcoming flows will be the highest recorded flows for late-July since measurements began on the Lillooet River near Pemberton in 1914,” it said.

The forecast centre said other rivers and creeks in the Sea-to-Sky region, including the Squamish River and its tributaries, are also rising significantly due to snowmelt from the heat wave.

Backcountry users are warned to use extreme caution, and the general public is advised to steer clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.

 

 

