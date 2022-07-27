Stolen credit card used following Peterborough residential break-in, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough are looking for a person of interest following a residential break and enter in the city on Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a number of items including wallets were reported stolen following a break and enter at a residence in the area of Weller Street and Park Street North.

Police learned a credit card had been used without permission at a store in the area of Burnham Street and Hunter Street East.

Officers canvassed the residential neighbourhood and the area around the store with negative results.

The person of interest is described a Caucasian woman with a thin to medium build who was wearing a green jacket with the hood up, green scarf, green dress, black flip-flop sandals and was carrying a backpack (which may have been worn under the jacket).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.