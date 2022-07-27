Menu

Crime

1 arrested, 2 sought after $20K in goods stolen from downtown Peterborough store: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 2:19 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested one person and are looking for two other suspects following a business break-in on July 27, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

One person was arrested and two other suspects are being sought following a break-in at a downtown Peterborough business on Wednesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6 a.m., officers were called to a store in the area of Hunter Street and George Street North after the front door had been smashed with a rock and approximately $20,000 worth of clothing and items were stolen.

A search of the area located a man in a nearby back alley carrying a large pile of clothing belonging to the store, police said.

Read more: 2 arrested in connection with string of business break-ins in Peterborough: police

A 20-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 18.

Police are looking for two other male suspects. One was wearing a light-coloured hoodie, face mask and carrying a small blue drawstring bag. The other was wearing all black clothing, a red hat and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough region sees increase in violent crimes' Peterborough region sees increase in violent crimes
Peterborough region sees increase in violent crimes – Jul 7, 2022
