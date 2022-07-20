Menu

Crime

2 arrested in connection with string of business break-ins in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 2:52 pm
Peterborough police arrested this man in connection with a string of business break-ins since late June. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested this man in connection with a string of business break-ins since late June. Peterborough Police Service

Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of break and enters at businesses over the past several months in Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Tuesday evening, bike patrol officers located two people wanted in connection with recent break and enters. The officers followed the suspects and on the strength of warrants arrested the man in the area of Park Street North and Charlotte Street, while the woman was arrested in the area of King and Reid streets.

Peterborough police probe string of weekend break-ins at homes, business

Police say the man was wanted in connection with break and enters reported on June 21,  June 25 (Lansdowne Street business), June 29 and July 5.

Both individuals were arrested in connection with incidents reported on July 14 and July 18.

A 25-year-old man was charged with 16 counts each of break and enter to commit an indictable offence and failure to comply with probation.

A 26-year-old woman was charged with two counts each of breaking, entering and committing theft and breach of probation and one count of failure to comply with a release order.

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.

