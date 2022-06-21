Peterborough police seek suspect following 2 break-ins at downtown business

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are seeking a suspect following two break and enters at a downtown Peterborough business.

The latest incident occurred Tuesday when Peterborough Police Service officers around 1:15 a.m. were called to a store in the area of George Street North and Hunter Street West. Investigators determined a rear window had been smashed and a suspect entered the store and left with some clothing items.

The other break-in occurred on June 18 when officers responded to the store around 10:15 p.m. In that incident as well a rear window was broken and the suspect stole several items of footwear and a pink-wheeled suitcase.

The suspect was wearing a black coat and track pants and grey shoes. He has a pierced left ear.

On Tuesday police released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.