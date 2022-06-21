Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police seek suspect following 2 break-ins at downtown business

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 11:59 am
Peterborough police are looking for this suspect in two break-ins at the same business. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are looking for this suspect in two break-ins at the same business. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are seeking a suspect following two break and enters at a downtown Peterborough business.

The latest incident occurred Tuesday when Peterborough Police Service officers around 1:15 a.m. were called to a store in the area of George Street North and Hunter Street West. Investigators determined a rear window had been smashed and a suspect entered the store and left with some clothing items.

Read more: Suspect sought following armed robbery at Peterborough convenience store, police say

The other break-in occurred on June 18 when officers responded to the store around 10:15 p.m. In that incident as well a rear window was broken and the suspect stole several items of footwear and a pink-wheeled suitcase.

Trending Stories

The suspect was wearing a black coat and track pants and grey shoes. He has a pierced left ear.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday police released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagBreak And Enter tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagBreak In tagdowntown Peterborough tagbusiness break in tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers