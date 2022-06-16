Suspect sought following armed robbery at Peterborough convenience store: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery of a convenience store last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before midnight on June 10, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a store in the area of Burnham Street and Hunter Street East.

Read more: Peterborough police seek suspect for armed robbery with knife

Officers learned a man brandishing a knife had entered the store and demanded money. The suspect fled with a small amount of cash and some items. The employee was not injured.

Officers, including the K9 unit, searched a large area but did not locate a suspect.

The suspect was described to police as having a thin/average build. He was wearing a yellow Pittsburgh Steelers hat, a black/grey puffer jacket, black pants, grey slip-on shoes with white soles and a black face covering.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca