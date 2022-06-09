Peterborough police seek suspect for armed robbery with knife

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough police are seeking a suspect following an armed robbery with a knife at a business on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at a business in the area of Armour Road and Parkhill Road East.

Police learned a man brandishing a knife entered the store and demanded money as two employees were closing the business.

“The suspect did not get anything and ran off toward Nichols Oval park,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit stopcrimehere.ca to leave a tip online.

Story continues below advertisement