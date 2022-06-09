Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police seek suspect for armed robbery with knife

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 2:56 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
Peterborough police seek a man who attempted to rob a store on June 8, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are seeking a suspect following an armed robbery with a knife at a business on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at a business in the area of Armour Road and Parkhill Road East.

Police learned a man brandishing a knife entered the store and demanded money as two employees were closing the business.

Trending Stories

Read more: Peterborough police seek suspect with knife after north-end assault

“The suspect did not get anything and ran off toward Nichols Oval park,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit stopcrimehere.ca to leave a tip online.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Robbery tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagArmed Robbery tagKnife tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers