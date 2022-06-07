Peterborough police seek suspect with knife after north-end assault

Peterborough police are looking for a suspect following an assault involving a knife early Tuesday.
Peterborough Police Service says that just after midnight, an assault was reported in the area of Chemong and Towerhill roads in the city’s north end.
Police say a male victim was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached and grabbed by a man with a knife.
Trending Stories
Police say the victim broke free and fled. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.
Anyone with information can call the Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit stopcrimehere.ca online.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments