Crime

Peterborough police probe string of weekend break-ins at homes, business

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 3:13 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
Peterborough police are. investigating four reported break-ins over the weekend. Peterborough Police Service

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating a string of break-and-enter incidents over the weekend.

On Monday, the Peterborough Police Service reported that officers were investigating four reported break-ins over the past three days:

  • Around 4 a.m. Monday, three men broke into a residence in the area of Hilliard Street and Marina Boulevard area. A resident reported being woken up by three unknown men. The victim started yelling and kicking and the men left.
  • A door was broken and cash stolen from a business in the area of Hunter and Mark streets. The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 17. Police are looking for two suspects: A male with a thin build who was wearing a black hoodie with a brick-style logo on front, dark track pants initially rolled up, a black mask and dark shoes with white soles and was riding a bicycle; a female wearing a blue sweater, grey sweatpants, white thong-style sandals, white painted toenails and a hood concealing a large amount of hair and carrying a sports/athletic throw bag with a stripe on it (possibly yellow or white).
Trending Stories

Read more: Firearms and jewelry recovered, Havelock man charged after Peterborough break-in, OPP say

  • Bike and tools worth about $2,000 were stolen from a shed in the area of Ross and Hazlitt streets. Police say the incident occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on July 15 and 9 a.m. on July 16.
  • A window screen was broken and a purse and wallet taken from a home in the area of Reid and Rubidge streets. The incident — with the homeowners home — occurred between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

