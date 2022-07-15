Menu

Comments

Crime

Firearms and jewelry recovered, Havelock man charged after Peterborough break-in: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 9:54 am
Firearms recovered in Marmora following a break-in at a residence in Peterborough on July 8, 2022.
Firearms recovered in Marmora following a break-in at a residence in Peterborough on July 8, 2022. Peterborough County OPP

A Havelock, Ont., man faces weapons and theft charges in connection with a break and enter in Peterborough earlier this month.

According to Peterborough County OPP, as part of an investigation into a break-in at a residence in the city on July 8, investigators executed a search warrant and arrested a man in Marmora, Ont., (60 km east of the city) on Thursday.

Several firearms and ammunition were recovered after being reported stolen during the break-in.

Items seized during the investigation include a rifle, handgun, ammunition, cell phone, crystal methamphetamine and jewelry.

Firearms recovered in Marmora following a break-in at a residence in Peterborough on July 8, 2022.
Firearms recovered in Marmora following a break-in at a residence in Peterborough on July 8, 2022. Peterborough County OPP
Firearms recovered in Marmora following a break-in at a residence in Peterborough on July 8, 2022.
Firearms recovered in Marmora following a break-in at a residence in Peterborough on July 8, 2022. Peterborough County OPP

Kyle Sole, 26, of Havelock, was charged with two counts each of:

  • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

He also faces one count each of possessing a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine); trafficking in firearms, weapon, device or ammunition; and possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

The investigation also involved the Peterborough/Northumberland and Central Hastings OPP Community street crime units, the Central Region canine and emergency response team, and the Peterborough Police Service.

