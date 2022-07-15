Firearms and jewelry recovered, Havelock man charged after Peterborough break-in: OPP

A Havelock, Ont., man faces weapons and theft charges in connection with a break and enter in Peterborough earlier this month.
According to Peterborough County OPP, as part of an investigation into a break-in at a residence in the city on July 8, investigators executed a search warrant and arrested a man in Marmora, Ont., (60 km east of the city) on Thursday.
Several firearms and ammunition were recovered after being reported stolen during the break-in.
Read more: Peterborough police emergency response team arrests 2, seizes gun, drugs after housing unit ‘takeover’
Items seized during the investigation include a rifle, handgun, ammunition, cell phone, crystal methamphetamine and jewelry.
Kyle Sole, 26, of Havelock, was charged with two counts each of:
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
He also faces one count each of possessing a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine); trafficking in firearms, weapon, device or ammunition; and possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.
The investigation also involved the Peterborough/Northumberland and Central Hastings OPP Community street crime units, the Central Region canine and emergency response team, and the Peterborough Police Service.
Comments