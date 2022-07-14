Menu

Crime

Money from charity boxes, food stolen from north-end Peterborough business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 10:20 am
Peterborough police are looking for two suspects following a break-in at a business early July 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are looking for two suspects following a break-in at a business early July 14, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are looking for two suspects following a break-in at a business in the city’s north end early Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported break-in at a business in the area of Chemong Road and Towerhill Road.

Read more: Peterborough police investigate rash of break-ins including theft of office gear worth $12K

Officers said that the front door of the business was smashed and that two suspects stole change from two charity boxes and some food.

One suspect is described as male, with a thin build, who was wearing a grey sweater with black on the front with a pouch and scattered black spots on the back, along with grey pants, black shoes with white trim, a white undershirt and a light brown cap with black writing on the front. He was wearing a black face cover and carrying a black and green string bag.

Trending Stories
The other suspect is possibly female, of average height, with a thin build. This suspect was wearing all black: a jacket with hood, face cover, pants and shoes, and was carrying a black backpack

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Police Service one of many experiencing a ‘staffing crisis’' Peterborough Police Service one of many experiencing a ‘staffing crisis’
Peterborough Police Service one of many experiencing a ‘staffing crisis’
