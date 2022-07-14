Money from charity boxes, food stolen from north-end Peterborough business: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are looking for two suspects following a break-in at a business in the city’s north end early Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported break-in at a business in the area of Chemong Road and Towerhill Road.

Officers said that the front door of the business was smashed and that two suspects stole change from two charity boxes and some food.

One suspect is described as male, with a thin build, who was wearing a grey sweater with black on the front with a pouch and scattered black spots on the back, along with grey pants, black shoes with white trim, a white undershirt and a light brown cap with black writing on the front. He was wearing a black face cover and carrying a black and green string bag.

The other suspect is possibly female, of average height, with a thin build. This suspect was wearing all black: a jacket with hood, face cover, pants and shoes, and was carrying a black backpack

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

