Peterborough police investigate rash of break-ins including theft of office gear worth $12K

Peterborough police made three arrests as part of a rash of break and enters over the weekend.

Early Tuesday, the Peterborough Police Service made an arrest in a break and enter in progress.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a break and enter in progress at a backyard shed at a residence in the area of Charlotte and Park streets. Police say the suspect was contained by the homeowner until officers arrived.

During the arrest, the man was found in possession of several tools, police said.

A 25-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence; possession of break-in instruments; and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and will appear in court later Tuesday, police said.

Wallet stolen

On Sunday around 8 a.m., officers responded to a break and enter at a residence in the area of Stewart and Sherbrooke streets.

Police learned a woman had entered the home, stolen a wallet and left. Police said a credit card from the wallet had been fraudulently used.

On Monday, around 10:15 p.m., an officer found the suspect in the area of Park and Dalhousie streets.

A 36-year-old Peterborough County woman was arrested and charged with break and entering to commit an indictable offence; fraudulent use of a credit card; and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 2.

Suspect hiding in bushes

Police made an arrest following an alarm call to a business in the area of Goodfellow Road and Lansdowne Street on Saturday night.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. and searched the area and found a man hiding in bushes in a wooded area near the business.

A 29-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with break, enter a place to commit an indictable offence.

Officers conducted a canine track in the area but no other suspects were located. However, additional stolen property was found.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on July 10.

Office equipment, bicycles stolen

Two suspects are being sought following two reported break and enters on July 11.

Around 1 p.m., officers went to a business in the area of Charlotte and Stewart streets for a reported break-in. An estimated $12,000 worth of equipment and furniture was stolen from two offices. The investigation determined the theft occurred sometime between 3:30 p.m. on July 8 and 1 p.m. on July 11.

An hour earlier, police investigated a break-in at a residence in the area of McDonnel and Water streets. Two bicycles were stolen from a shed sometime between 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on July 11.

Business targeted several times

Police are investigating a series of break-ins at the same business in the area of The Parkway and Crawford Drive with trucks in the yard being broken into and items removed. As well sometime between 9 a.m. on June 25 and 2 a.m. on June 26, a building was broken into and about $1,000 worth of items were taken. Another incident between 8 p.m. on July 8, 2022 and 2 a.m. on July 9 involved someone trying to gain access to a truck in the yard.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.