Man rushed to hospital after incident in downtown Toronto

A man was taken to hospital after a medical incident in downtown Toronto on Wednesday that was initially reported to be a collision, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 12:21 p.m. to the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East.

Police initially said there were reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a van.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man in his 40s to a trauma centre in critical condition.

In an update on Twitter, police said additional information from witnesses indicated that there was not in fact a collision.

“Man had a medical issue and stumbled into the street and collapsed,” the tweet read.

Police said he was in stable condition.

Southbound traffic was blocked at Sherbourne and Shuter streets following the incident.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Queen St East + Sherbourne St

– Further information from witnesses indicate this is not a collision

– Man had a medical issue and stumbled into the street and collapsed

– He has been transported to hospital in stable condition

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 27, 2022

75 Sherbourne: Detour via Shuter St, Jarvis St and Queen St E due to a collision. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) July 27, 2022

