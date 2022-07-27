Menu

Man rushed to hospital after incident in downtown Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 1:15 pm
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News

A man was taken to hospital after a medical incident in downtown Toronto on Wednesday that was initially reported to be a collision, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 12:21 p.m. to the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East.

Police initially said there were reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a van.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man in his 40s to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Read more: Mississauga driver dies after crashing car into a tree in Milton

In an update on Twitter, police said additional information from witnesses indicated that there was not in fact a collision.

“Man had a medical issue and stumbled into the street and collapsed,” the tweet read.

Police said he was in stable condition.

Southbound traffic was blocked at Sherbourne and Shuter streets following the incident.

