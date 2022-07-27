Menu

Canada

Mississauga driver dies after crashing car into a tree in Milton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 9:00 am
File photo. Halton Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo. Halton Regional Police cruiser. @HRPS

Halton Regional Police say a 32-year-old Mississauga man died after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Milton.

Police said the collision happened on Tuesday just after 9 p.m. on Britannia Road near Fourth Line.

The man was driving a BMW SUV when he lost control of the car, police said. The car left the road and struck a tree.

Police said the driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Police make arrest after firearm seen in alleged Oakville road rage incident

The intersection was closed for about five hours as Halton’s collision reconstruction team took over the investigation to gather evidence.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage who has not yet spoken to investigators can call police.

