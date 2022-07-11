Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police make arrest after firearm seen in alleged Oakville road rage incident

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 9:47 pm
Halton Regional Police said the interaction took place around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Postridge Drive and Trafalgar Road on Monday. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police said the interaction took place around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Postridge Drive and Trafalgar Road on Monday. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police have made an arrest after a man allegedly pointed a firearm at a driver during a road rage incident in Oakville.

Halton Regional Police said the interaction took place around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Postridge Drive and Trafalgar Road on Monday.

Read more: 9 teens arrested in Burlington face charges tied to auto reprogramming theft probe

Police alleged the driver of a beige 2007 Ford Edge stopped his vehicle and pointed a firearm at another driver in an altercation officers called road rage.

Trending Stories

The man was described as in his 40s with a heavy bald. He was bald and unshaven, wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts, according to police.

In an update Monday evening, police said an arrest had been made.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHRP tagHalton Regional Police tagOakville tagRoad Rage taghalton police tagFord tagTrafalgar Road tagpostridge drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers