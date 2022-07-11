Police make arrest after firearm seen in alleged Oakville road rage incident

Police have made an arrest after a man allegedly pointed a firearm at a driver during a road rage incident in Oakville.
Halton Regional Police said the interaction took place around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Postridge Drive and Trafalgar Road on Monday.
Police alleged the driver of a beige 2007 Ford Edge stopped his vehicle and pointed a firearm at another driver in an altercation officers called road rage.
The man was described as in his 40s with a heavy bald. He was bald and unshaven, wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts, according to police.
In an update Monday evening, police said an arrest had been made.
