Police make arrest after firearm seen in alleged Oakville road rage incident

Police have made an arrest after a man allegedly pointed a firearm at a driver during a road rage incident in Oakville.

Halton Regional Police said the interaction took place around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Postridge Drive and Trafalgar Road on Monday.

Police alleged the driver of a beige 2007 Ford Edge stopped his vehicle and pointed a firearm at another driver in an altercation officers called road rage.

The man was described as in his 40s with a heavy bald. He was bald and unshaven, wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts, according to police.

In an update Monday evening, police said an arrest had been made.

Update. Police have made an arrest in relation to this investigation. — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) July 11, 2022