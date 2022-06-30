9 teens arrested in Burlington face charges tied to auto reprogramming theft probe

Send this page to someone via email

Nine teens are each facing multiple charges in connection with a vehicle reprogramming theft investigation in Burlington, Ont.

The Halton Police Police Service (HRPS) says the accused, all from Quebec, are between the ages of 16 and 19 years old and believed to have been staying at a local hotel.

“Through the investigation, multiple suspects were identified, as well as a business in Mississauga where two stolen vehicles from Oakville were located,” an HRPS spokesperson said in a release.

“A group of suspects identified were also believed to be staying at a hotel in Burlington.”

Four of the accused were arrested Wednesday at a Mississauga business during the execution of a search warrant. Five were arrested at the hotel.

A pair of stolen Lexus SUVs taken from the Oakville area, blank key fobs, master keys, break and enter tools, close to $10,000 in cash and an auto basic key programmer were some of the items confiscated at both the hotel and the business.

In order to protect the identity of the youth offenders, none are being publicly identified in the investigation.