Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Over 200 charges laid in ongoing Hamilton, Niagara Region probe into stolen vehicle theft ring: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 9:00 am
Hamilton Police say 28 people have been arrested in connection with a local theft ring. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police say 28 people have been arrested in connection with a local theft ring. Don Mitchell / Global News

In its first month, an ongoing police operation around Hamilton and Niagara Region has resulted in 28 arrests, recovered stolen vehicles, and obtained large amounts of illicit street drugs.

In an update, Hamilton Police say a partnership with Équité Association, a group that takes on insurance crime, and with Niagara Regional Police launched in May, has so far recovered 19 stolen vehicles valued at about $600,000, $1.6 million in street drugs, and a pair of firearms.

Detectives say cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA, methamphetamine, oxycodone and the mind-altering compound psilocybin were some of the street drugs seized.

Story continues below advertisement

In all, over 200 charges were laid against the 28 accused.

Trending Stories

Police say the vehicles were likely destined for local or international resale.

Read more: Halton police recover $2.2M in pickups and SUVs amid GTA theft ring bust

Equite estimates that auto thefts cost Canadians close to $1 billion yearly, including $542 million for insurers to fix or replace stolen vehicles, $250 million in police, health care and court system costs, and millions more for correctional services.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the theft ring can reach out to Hamilton Police or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagInsurance Bureau Of Canada tagNiagara Regional Police Service tagorganized theft ring taghamilton theft ring taghamilton theft ring bust tagniagara region theft bust tagniagara region theft ring tagproject grizzly tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers