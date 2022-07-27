Edmonton man faces sex assault, child pornography charges; ALERT believes there are more victims

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old Edmonton man has been charged with a number of sexual assault and child pornography offences after the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) alleges he lured at least six children into performing sexual acts.

In a news release Wednesday morning, ALERT said an investigation by its Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, which began in June, identified at least six victims of child luring and sexual assault. One of the victims is 11 years old, ALERT said.

ALERT alleges the man targeted the young girls through Snapchat, and in some cases gained access to the victim’s contacts through extortion.

ALERT said the series of child luring instances allegedly took place in the Morinville and Edmonton areas.

Morinville RCMP and the Zebra Child Protection Centre were involved in the investigation.

ALERT said Imesh Ratnayake was arrested on July 7. He is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, luring a child, making child pornography, transmitting child pornography, possessing child pornography, obtaining sexual service for consideration from persons under 18, invitation to sexual touching, distribution of intimate images and extortion.

Ratnayake was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Morinville on Aug. 4.

ALERT said investigators have reason to believe there are more victims, and for that reason they are releasing a picture of the suspect and his vehicle — a 2011 Avura CSX, which ALERT alleges was used in some of the offences.

View image in full screen ALERT says Imesh Ratnayake, 21, drives a 2021 Acura CSX. Investigators allege he used the vehicle in some of the offences. Courtesy, ALERT

Ratnayake would be known on Snapchat as “islandsauce0129” or “monked.ruffy,” according to ALERT.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the investigation is asked to contact ICE at 780-509-3363. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.