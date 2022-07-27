‘Shahs of Sunset’ star Mike Shouhed faces 14 criminal charges in alleged domestic incident

Send this page to someone via email

Shahs of Sunset‘s Mike Shouhed is facing 14 criminal charges stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident involving his fiancée Paulina Ben-Cohen.

Shouhed, 43, was charged with several misdemeanours on July 20, including eight counts of domestic violence, battery and unlawfully attempting to dissuade a victim from making a report.

The television star is also facing six weapons charges, including criminal storage of a loaded firearm and possession of an assault weapon.

Shouhed has not commented publicly on the charges against him.

Ben-Cohen’s representatives confirmed to People magazine that she is the victim in the case. It is unclear if she and Shouhed are currently romantically linked.

View image in full screen ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ Episode 18135 — Pictured: Mike Shouhed and Paulina Ben-Cohen. Getty Images

Joshua Ritter, Ben-Cohen’s attorney, provided a statement, claiming his client’s current focus is “keeping herself and her children safe.”

“She supports the work that the police and the City Attorney’s Office have done, and she continues to cooperate with them while looking forward to putting this sad situation behind her and moving on with her life,” Ritter said on behalf of Ben-Cohen.

The charges against Shouhed stem from a March 27 arrest for “intimate partner violence with injury.” He was released the next day on US$50,000 bond.

Shouhed’s lawyer maintained the star’s innocence, while Ben-Cohen’s lawyer made a statement to Page Six in April: “We are working with the authorities to seek a just and fair outcome to this sad situation,” he said. “The family appreciates your space and respect for their privacy during this time.”

Shouhed is set to appear in court for a pretrial on Aug. 29.

About a week after Shouhed’s arrest, television network Bravo cancelled Shahs of Sunset after nine seasons.

The series debuted in March 2012. Shahs of Sunset followed a group of Persian-American friends trying to juggle their personal lives, social calendars and budding careers in Beverly Hills.

Shouhed and his real-estate business were regularly featured during the show’s nine seasons.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

