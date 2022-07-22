Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Elvis’ actor and singer Shonka Dukureh found dead in her Nashville apartment

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 10:11 am
'Elvis,' Shonka Dukureh, as Big Mama Thornton, 2022. View image in full screen
'Elvis,' Shonka Dukureh, as Big Mama Thornton, 2022. Kane Skennar / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

American actor Shonka Dukureh, best known for her performance as Big Mama Thornton in Elvis, was found dead in her Nashville apartment on Thursday, police said.

Dukureh was 44 years old.

One of Dukureh’s two young children found her unresponsive in the bedroom of the apartment the family shared and ran to alert a neighbour, the Metro Nashville Police Department wrote in a statement.

Read more: ‘Nope’ movie review — Jordan Peele does it again in masterful spectacle

The neighbour called police at 9:27 a.m., according to authorities.

Foul play is not suspected.

Currently, the cause of Dukureh’s death is “unclassified.” Police are awaiting autopsy results from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Story continues below advertisement

Elvis, the biopic about Elvis Presley’s career and subsequent stardom, was Dukureh’s first major motion picture. She was also included on the movie’s soundtrack, with her blues-style vocals featured on Doja Cat’s Vegas.

Elvis director Mark Anthony “Baz” Luhrmann shared three photos of Dukureh to Instagram.

Trending Stories

“A special light went out today and all of the Elvis movie family are heartbroken by the loss of Shonka Dukureh,” Luhrmann wrote in the caption.

Story continues below advertisement

“From the moment she came into our world, Shonka brought joy, spirit and of course her voice and her music,” he continued. “Whenever she was on set, on stage or even just in the room, everyone always felt uplifted.”

Read more: Pearl Jam cancels Vienna show after fire, smoke damages Eddie Vedder’s throat

The mayor of Nashville, John Cooper, also shared his condolences on Twitter.

“Her powerful voice and artistry will live on through her music, and we honor her memory on this sad day,” Cooper wrote.

Click to play video: 'Paws of Fury stars Michael Cera and George Takei talk with Global News Morning!' Paws of Fury stars Michael Cera and George Takei talk with Global News Morning!
Story continues below advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Elvis Presley tagElvis tagElvis actor dead tagElvis actor death tagElvis movie tagShonka Dukureh tagShonka Dukureh dead tagShonka Dukureh death tagShonka Dukureh Elvis tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers