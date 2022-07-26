Fiery crash on Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm claims life

Send this page to someone via email

A fiery crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm, B.C., on Monday afternoon claimed the life of one man, and now police are looking for potential witnesses to come forward as they piece together what happened.

In a press release, RCMP said a BMW SUV was travelling east when it lost control.

“The BMW SUV veered into the westbound lanes and into the path of a westbound Ford F150 towing a tent trailer,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The two vehicles collided and passing motorists who stopped were able to get the driver and passenger out of the white F150. The driver and his female passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said despite the best efforts of the people at the scene, they could not get the driver of the BMW out of the vehicle, which was fully engulfed in flames.

As the Salmon Arm RCMP continues its investigation it is seeking any dash camera video from motorists who were in the area leading up to the crash.

RCMP are would like to get video that may have been captured of a silver or grey BMW X5 SUV travelling east between the 21st Street Northeast overpass and 38th Street Northeast on the Trans-Canada Highway between the hours of 12:50 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. on July 25.

Anyone with a video of this vehicle is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.