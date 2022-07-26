Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fiery crash on Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm claims life

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 4:18 pm
RCMP/GRC police car with emergency lights on View image in full screen
File photo. THE CANADIANPRESS/Bayne Stanley

A fiery crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm, B.C., on Monday afternoon claimed the life of one man, and now police are looking for potential witnesses to come forward as they piece together what happened.

In a press release, RCMP said a BMW SUV was travelling east when it lost control.

Read more: Stolen car from Coquitlam, B.C. involved in Surrey hit-and-run, police say

“The BMW SUV veered into the westbound lanes and into the path of a westbound Ford F150 towing a tent trailer,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The two vehicles collided and passing motorists who stopped were able to get the driver and passenger out of the white F150. The driver and his female passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said despite the best efforts of the people at the scene, they could not get the driver of the BMW out of the vehicle, which was fully engulfed in flames.

Read more: 24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run in Vancouver on Sunday night

As the Salmon Arm RCMP continues its investigation it is seeking any dash camera video from motorists who were in the area leading up to the crash.

RCMP are would like to get video that may have been captured of a silver or grey BMW X5 SUV travelling east between the 21st Street Northeast overpass and 38th Street Northeast on the Trans-Canada Highway between the hours of 12:50 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. on July 25.

Anyone with a video of this vehicle is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagTraffic tagSalmon Arm tagShuswap tagHighway 1 tagTrans-Canada Highway tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagSalmon Arm RCMP tagfatal car crash tagTrans-Canada Highway crash tagFiery car crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers