Crime

Stolen car from Coquitlam, B.C. involved in Surrey hit-and-run: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 3:36 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP said a car involved in a hit-and-run was found torched a short time later. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Surrey, B.C., early Monday.

Police said officers were called to the 8400-block of 132 Street at approximately 6:20 a.m. and found the victim on the ground. The suspect vehicle had fled.

It appears the person was standing outside their parked vehicle when they were struck, police added.

Read more: 24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run in Vancouver on Sunday night

About 45 minutes later, Surrey Fire Service was called to the 8200-block of 134 Street for a vehicle that was on fire.

Trending Stories

Police officers were also called and confirmed the vehicle matched the one that was involved in the hit-and-run.

Police said it appears the vehicle had been reported stolen from Coquitlam.

Click to play video: '‘Project Swoop’ kicks off in Metro Vancouver to promote road safety' ‘Project Swoop’ kicks off in Metro Vancouver to promote road safety
‘Project Swoop’ kicks off in Metro Vancouver to promote road safety – Jun 2, 2022

Anyone who has information or was in the area and may have dash camera footage is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

