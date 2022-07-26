Menu

Canada

CNE returning to Toronto in August with new nightly drone show

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2022 3:27 pm
A woman holds a prize at a carnival game at the 140th annual Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto on Sunday, August 19, 2018. View image in full screen
A woman holds a prize at a carnival game at the 140th annual Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto on Sunday, August 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

TORONTO — The Canadian National Exhibition is returning to Toronto next month after a two-year hiatus.

CNE organizers say there will be several new attractions as well as familiar favourites.

The new features include a nightly drone show and a Celtic food truck festival.

The CNE says it is also reviving previously popular events such as the Celebrity Kitchen Stage, which last took place in 2017.

The CNE was founded in 1879 and organizers say it drew about 1.4 million visitors in 2019.

It’s set to take place between Aug. 19 and Sept. 5.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
