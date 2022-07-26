Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 people taken to hospital after garbage truck flips in collision with TTC streetcar

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 9:56 am
Garbage truck flips on its side colliding with streetcar on July 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Garbage truck flips on its side colliding with streetcar on July 26, 2022. Doug Gamey / Global News

Toronto police say two people were sent to hospital after a garbage truck flipped on its side in a collision with a TTC streetcar.

Emergency crews were called to St. Clair Avenue and Yonge Street at around 7:12 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a garbage truck driver and a TTC passenger were sent to hospital.

Paramedics said the two patients were transported in non-life threatening condition. A third person was assessed but declined being transported, paramedics said.

Read more: Man with life-threatening injuries after being struck by Toronto streetcar: officials

Police said the TTC driver requested to be assessed by paramedics but was not taken to hospital.

It is unclear how the crash happened or how the garbage truck ended up on its side.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Garbage truck flips on its side colliding with streetcar on July 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Garbage truck flips on its side colliding with streetcar on July 26, 2022. Doug Gamey / Global News

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagTTC tagYonge Street tagStreetcar tagttc streetcar tagSt. Clair Avenue tagGarbage Truck tagToronto Garbage Truck Crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers