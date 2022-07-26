2 people taken to hospital after garbage truck flips in collision with TTC streetcar

Toronto police say two people were sent to hospital after a garbage truck flipped on its side in a collision with a TTC streetcar.
Emergency crews were called to St. Clair Avenue and Yonge Street at around 7:12 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said a garbage truck driver and a TTC passenger were sent to hospital.
Paramedics said the two patients were transported in non-life threatening condition. A third person was assessed but declined being transported, paramedics said.
Police said the TTC driver requested to be assessed by paramedics but was not taken to hospital.
It is unclear how the crash happened or how the garbage truck ended up on its side.
