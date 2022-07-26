2 people taken to hospital after garbage truck flips in collision with TTC streetcar

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two people were sent to hospital after a garbage truck flipped on its side in a collision with a TTC streetcar.

Emergency crews were called to St. Clair Avenue and Yonge Street at around 7:12 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a garbage truck driver and a TTC passenger were sent to hospital.

Paramedics said the two patients were transported in non-life threatening condition. A third person was assessed but declined being transported, paramedics said.

Police said the TTC driver requested to be assessed by paramedics but was not taken to hospital.

It is unclear how the crash happened or how the garbage truck ended up on its side.

View image in full screen Garbage truck flips on its side colliding with streetcar on July 26, 2022. Doug Gamey / Global News

COLLISION:

St. Clair Av East + Yonge St

7:13am

– Reports a streetcar collided with a dump truck

– Dump truck is on its side

– Unknown injuries

– St. Clair is blocked in the E/B lanes , west of Yonge St @TTCnotices#GO1428837

^lb pic.twitter.com/2htrowgNNc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 26, 2022