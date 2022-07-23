Menu

Traffic

Man with life-threatening injuries after being struck by Toronto streetcar: officials

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 23, 2022 9:54 am
A streetcar struck a pedestrian on St Clair Avenue West, according to Toronto police. View image in full screen
A streetcar struck a pedestrian on St Clair Avenue West, according to Toronto police. Global News

Emergency services responded after a man was hit by a Toronto streetcar on Friday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the collision took place in the area of St Clair Avenue West and Caledonia Road around 6:15 p.m.

Police said a man was struck by a streetcar and left with reportedly serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The road in the area was closed immediately following the incident.

The TTC said streetcar service was suspended between Lansdowne Avenue and St Clair Avenue West  “due to a collision.”

In a tweet around 2 a.m., the TTC said service had resumed.

