Man with life-threatening injuries after being struck by Toronto streetcar: officials

Emergency services responded after a man was hit by a Toronto streetcar on Friday evening.
In a tweet, Toronto police said the collision took place in the area of St Clair Avenue West and Caledonia Road around 6:15 p.m.
Police said a man was struck by a streetcar and left with reportedly serious injuries.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The road in the area was closed immediately following the incident.
The TTC said streetcar service was suspended between Lansdowne Avenue and St Clair Avenue West “due to a collision.”
In a tweet around 2 a.m., the TTC said service had resumed.
