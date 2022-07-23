Man with life-threatening injuries after being struck by Toronto streetcar: officials

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency services responded after a man was hit by a Toronto streetcar on Friday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the collision took place in the area of St Clair Avenue West and Caledonia Road around 6:15 p.m.

Police said a man was struck by a streetcar and left with reportedly serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The road in the area was closed immediately following the incident.

The TTC said streetcar service was suspended between Lansdowne Avenue and St Clair Avenue West “due to a collision.”

In a tweet around 2 a.m., the TTC said service had resumed.

COLLISION:

St Clair Av W + Caledonia Rd

* 6:15 pm *

– Man struck by streetcar

– Reports of serious injuries

– Police o/s with Medics

– Looks like there will be an emergency run

– Roads closed in area#GO1404331

^dh pic.twitter.com/jN2YqufFa6 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 22, 2022