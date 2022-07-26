‘Senseless act’: Trees damaged by axe inside Halifax Public Gardens

The Halifax Public Gardens have shut down for the day on Tuesday morning, after it was discovered someone had broken in and caused damage to the popular city destination.
According to a tweet by management, several trees were damaged with an axe.
“We are deeply disheartened by this senseless act,” read the tweet.
It also said there is an ongoing police investigation into the incident on Spring Garden Road.
