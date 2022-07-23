Emergency department at 100 Mile House hospital on diversion due to limited staffing

Send this page to someone via email

The emergency department at a hospital in B.C.’s Cariboo region will be on diversion this weekend due to limited physician availability.

On Friday, Interior Health announced that 100 Mile District General Hospital will undergo overnight diversion hours.

The overnight diversion hours began Friday night, and will run again Saturday and Sunday, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., until Monday morning.

100 Mile District General Hospital emergency department will be on diversion overnight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on July 22, 23, and 24.https://t.co/7VVrQQHrm5 — Interior Health (@Interior_Health) July 22, 2022

Interior Health is advising residents to still call 911 in the event of an emergency, and to head to Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake or Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops to visit an emergency department.

In a press release, Interior Health said it “regrets this temporary change to normal operations in 100 Mile House. All efforts were made to fill this shift, and active recruitment for additional physicians to support emergency department services in 100 Mile is ongoing.”

This diversion was announced on the heels of an unfortunate incident of an Ashcroft woman who died of a cardiac arrest despite living next to the community’s hospital.

That hospital’s emergency department was closed due to staffing issues, and the community’s ambulance was already out on another call when the woman had her emergency.

— With files from Simon Little

