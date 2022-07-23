Menu

Health

Emergency department at 100 Mile House hospital on diversion due to limited staffing

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 23, 2022 6:38 pm
The emergency department in 100 Mile House is on diversion for the weekend. View image in full screen
The emergency department in 100 Mile House is on diversion for the weekend. Global News

The emergency department at a hospital in B.C.’s Cariboo region will be on diversion this weekend due to limited physician availability.

On Friday, Interior Health announced that 100 Mile District General Hospital will undergo overnight diversion hours.

The overnight diversion hours began Friday night, and will run again Saturday and Sunday, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., until Monday morning.

Read more: Doctors say health system has ‘collapsed’ as patient surges fuel ER closures

Interior Health is advising residents to still call 911 in the event of an emergency, and to head to Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake or Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops to visit an emergency department.

In a press release, Interior Health said it “regrets this temporary change to normal operations in 100 Mile House. All efforts were made to fill this shift, and active recruitment for additional physicians to support emergency department services in 100 Mile is ongoing.”

Read more: Multiple B.C. hospitals scaling back ER services due to staff shortages

This diversion was announced on the heels of an unfortunate incident of an Ashcroft woman who died of a cardiac arrest despite living next to the community’s hospital.

That hospital’s emergency department was closed due to staffing issues, and the community’s ambulance was already out on another call when the woman had her emergency.

Click to play video: 'Impact of Interior Health ER closures' Impact of Interior Health ER closures
Impact of Interior Health ER closures

— With files from Simon Little

