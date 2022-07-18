Clearwater, B.C. mayor speaks out about repeated hospital ER closures

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of Clearwater, B.C., is raising new concerns about the repeated closure of the community’s emergency department.

Clearwater’s ER was put on diversion overnight Friday, and then again from Saturday evening until Monday morning due to staffing issues.

Mayor Merlin Blackwell said the closures were just the latest in more than two dozen since the start of 2022.

“It’s getting a little concerning, especially with the communications coming out of Interior Health now,” Blackwell told Global News Morning.

“The Saturday closure was announced on Sunday, and even more concerning … is actually I am hearing now that ambulance crews were unaware and showed up with a patient.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:50 Canadian emergency rooms in crisis as doctors, nurses pushed to brink Canadian emergency rooms in crisis as doctors, nurses pushed to brink

The ambulance was forced to take the patient another hour-and-a-half away to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, Blackwell said.

Global News has requested comment from Interior Health on the diversions.

Clearwater was just one of five rural or smaller communities to see closures or diversions over the weekend.

Staffing shortages also prompted closures at in Oliver, Port Hardy, Port MacNeill and Ashcroft.

2:04 Behind-the-scenes tour of VGH trauma unit Behind-the-scenes tour of VGH trauma unit – Jul 7, 2022

Blackwell said he was meeting with a manager from Interior Health later Monday to discuss concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital needs four additional ER certified nurses, along with several more licensed practical nurses, he added.

Blackwell said he believes to solve the staffing issues, the health authority needs to address working conditions and burnout and create an inviting environment for doctors and nurses.

“This is about making the workplace a better place for our nurses, doctors and RNs. There are enough nurses, doctors and RNs in our region to cover these shifts, they just don’t want to come in and work, they’re burnt out, some of them are off sick,” he said.

“How do we do what we did with COVID and make the system pivot and do that with nursing, and doctors, and shifting and all the things that need to happen now to stabilize the system?”