Health

Temporary service reduction at Port Hardy Hospital’s emergency department: Island Health

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 17, 2022 5:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Updating the family doctor shortage' Health Matters: Updating the family doctor shortage
Dr. Birinder Narang has an update on the primary care crisis, as well as an innovation New Zealand undertook in 2015 to improve access that Canada could stand to benefit from.

The emergency department at the Port Hardy Hospital will be temporarily closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Island Health said the closure is due to “limited staffing availability.”

Read more: Emergency department in Oliver closed Sunday due to staffing issues

During this time, Island Health officials said anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or, if possible, head to Port McNeill Hospital.

“Island Health acknowledges this is not an ideal situation for the community and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience experienced by this temporary service reduction,” Island Health staff said.

All other inpatient services are continuing as normal at Port Hardy Hospital, Island health said.

Click to play video: 'Steady increase in sick days among B.C. health-care workers' Steady increase in sick days among B.C. health-care workers
Steady increase in sick days among B.C. health-care workers – Jun 30, 2022
