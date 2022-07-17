Temporary service reduction at Port Hardy Hospital’s emergency department: Island Health

Send this page to someone via email

The emergency department at the Port Hardy Hospital will be temporarily closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Island Health said the closure is due to “limited staffing availability.”

#PortHardy Hospital emergency department is temporarily closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 9-1-1 or, if possible, proceed to #PortMcNeill Hospital. Read more: https://t.co/B1aLP4C9Va pic.twitter.com/ijKUsH12bR — Island Health (@VanIslandHealth) July 17, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Emergency department in Oliver closed Sunday due to staffing issues

During this time, Island Health officials said anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or, if possible, head to Port McNeill Hospital.

“Island Health acknowledges this is not an ideal situation for the community and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience experienced by this temporary service reduction,” Island Health staff said.

All other inpatient services are continuing as normal at Port Hardy Hospital, Island health said.

2:12 Steady increase in sick days among B.C. health-care workers Steady increase in sick days among B.C. health-care workers – Jun 30, 2022