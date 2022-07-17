Emergency department in Oliver closed Sunday due to staffing issues

Interior Health has announced yet another emergency department closure this weekend due to staffing issues.
On Sunday, Interior health announced that the South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver will be closed from noon until 6 p.m.
“Interior Health regrets this temporary change to normal operations,” reads the Interior Health announcement.
In the event of an emergency, residents are being advised to call 911 or visit the emergency department at Penticton Regional Hospital.
This is the latest in a series of emergency department closures across the Interior Health region due to staffing issues.
On Friday, Interior Health announced that the emergency departments at both Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater and the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Care Centre would be closed for the weekend.
On Sunday, Interior Health announced that Clearwater’s closure is being extended until Monday at 7 a.m.
Emergencies in Clearwater and Ashcroft are being diverted to Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital.
