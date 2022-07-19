Menu

Health

Quebec City residents asked to avoid five swamped ERs amid staff shortages

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2022 11:56 am
Click to play video: 'ER closures, wait times impacting essential care for Canadians' ER closures, wait times impacting essential care for Canadians
More emergency departments are cutting their hours, with health experts saying wait times and closures are climbing at an unprecedented rate. As Jamie Mauracher reports, there are growing concerns Canadians will be left scrambling for help when they need it most.

Quebec City residents are being asked to avoid unnecessary trips to five emergency rooms that are struggling with staff shortages and overcrowding.

The Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Quebec says sustained high patient volumes combined with staffing challenges have created a “critical situation” in its five hospital ERs.

It adds that more than 500 workers were off the job for reasons related to COVID-19 as of Monday night.

Patients are being asked to avoid the emergency rooms unless they need critical care and to instead consult a clinic, a pharmacist or call the province’s 811 health hotline.

The hospitals in question are the CHUL et Centre mere-enfant Soleil, Hopital de l’Enfant-Jesus, Hopital du Saint-Sacrement, Hopital Saint-Francois d’Assise and Hotel-Dieu de Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

The notice comes as hospitals across the province are struggling to maintain emergency services and are being forced to partially close or redirect patients elsewhere.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
