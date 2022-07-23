Province, feds putting $43M toward N.B. cultural attractions

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government and the federal government are spending $43 million to enhance and expand two of the province’s cultural attractions.

In a release Saturday, the province said the announcement came on the 30th anniversary of Le Pays de la Sagouine, a popular Acadian cultural experience.

The release said the province will contribute more than $14 million and the federal government will contribute more than $21 million for a renewal project at Le Pays de la Sagouine.

The release said the funding will go toward the construction of a new footbridge to l’Île-aux-Puces, as well as recent developments on the mainland. These include buildings, a multi-purpose trail with a nighttime multimedia experience, a scenic boardwalk with lookouts and a patio with kiosks.

“The story of la Sagouine brought to life at Le Pays de la Sagouine has been instrumental to the Acadian identity and culture,” said Local Government and Local Governance Reform Minister Daniel Allain in the release.

“It is fitting that, on this significant anniversary, we announce an investment in infrastructure that will ensure the long-term viability of the attraction.”

The theatrical village is based on the work of Acadian writer Antoine Maillet, whose play told of an Acadian cleaning lady from rural New Brunswick.

Dominic LeBlanc, federal Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, described Le Pays de la Sagouine as a “beacon of Acadian culture for 30 years.”

“The characters that were born in the mind of Antonine Maillet, one of the greatest ambassadors l’Acadie has ever known, continue to amaze people who come from all over the world to experience l’Acadie of our ancestors,” said LeBlanc.

“This investment will propel the Pays de la Sagouine into a new phase of its development and allow it to continue to be a premier cultural destination for the next 30 years.”

As well, a total of $8 million will go toward the planning phase of the New Brunswick Museum project, with $4.6 million coming from the provincial government and $3.8 million coming from the federal government.

“We are committed to confirming a permanent home for the New Brunswick Museum in Saint John soon, and we are taking important steps to ensure that everyone understands the complexity and full scope of this project so that we get it right,” said Allain, speaking on behalf of Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman, who is also minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation.

“We will be making a larger announcement in the near future related to funding this important project for the province of New Brunswick.”

The planning project includes architectural design, engineering and other costing details that would allow it to move to the construction phase, the release said.

“On behalf of the New Brunswick Museum and the board of directors, I want to acknowledge this very encouraging and significant step in the progress towards a revitalized museum,” said New Brunswick Museum board chair Kathryn Hamer in the release.

“The museum is a provincial treasure, and we are delighted to know that it will receive such strong support from both levels of government.”