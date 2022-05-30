Federal government announces $1.8M for N.B. tourism projects

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has announced $1.8 million in funding for tourism projects in northwest New Brunswick.

The local member of Parliament, Rene Arseneault, says the funding for 18 projects comes from the Tourism Relief Fund.

He says the pandemic has had a big impact on the tourism sector.

A number of tourism operators say they will use the money to add accommodations, while a group in Restigouche will create a paved, multi-purpose bicycle path.

