Canada

Federal government announces $1.8M for N.B. tourism projects

By The Staff Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 10:32 am
Click to play video: 'N.B. tourism industry facing labour shortages as season kicks off' N.B. tourism industry facing labour shortages as season kicks off
The May long weekend marks the unofficial start of tourism season in New Brunswick. Operators are preparing for what they hope is a full summer without pandemic restrictions. But as Robert Lothian reports, the industry still faces a significant labour shortage – May 21, 2022

The federal government has announced $1.8 million in funding for tourism projects in northwest New Brunswick.

The local member of Parliament, Rene Arseneault, says the funding for 18 projects comes from the Tourism Relief Fund.

Read more: Why have there been so many funding announcements in Saint John this week?

He says the pandemic has had a big impact on the tourism sector.

Trending Stories

A number of tourism operators say they will use the money to add accommodations, while a group in Restigouche will create a paved, multi-purpose bicycle path.

More to come.

