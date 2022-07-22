Fatal collision east of Calgary shuts down section of Highway 22X

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed in a collision Friday night that shut down a section of highway just east of Calgary in Rock View County.

RCMP said the two-vehicle collision happened around 8 p.m. on Highway 22X at Range Road 280.

One person is dead but police did not say how many people in total were involved in the crash.

Both the east and westbound lanes are closed on Highway 22x, between highways 791 and 797, and RCMP said motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Strathmore RCMP said a collision reconstructionist is attending the scene, which is about 10 km east of Calgary.

Police said an update would be sent out when the highway reopens.