Victims pepper-sprayed during daytime ‘swarming robbery’ near Canada’s Wonderland: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three suspects have been charged after a “swarming robbery” near Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan Thursday afternoon where the victims were pepper-sprayed, police say.

York Regional Police said that at around 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Jane Street and Avro Road, just south of Major MacKenzie Drive, for a report of a street-level robbery.

Officers located four teenage females who had been “swarmed” by a group of youths, police said.

“Three female suspects had approached the victims, pepper-sprayed them, assaulted one victim and stole her cell phone,” police said.

Minor injuries were reported.

York police launched Operation Beehave earlier this month, aimed at combating swarming-style robberies in the area of Canada’s Wonderland.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of the operation, investigators have since made three arrests in connection with the Thursday’s incident.

Jordyn Johnson-Fournier, 18, a 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, all from Toronto, have been charged.

They were charged with robbery, assault, assault with a weapon, administering a noxious thing, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police urged any additional victims of this type of crime to contact investigators. Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with officers were also asked to come forward.

“Officers will remain active in this area to combat this issue,” police said.

“Investigators continue to work with community members and business owners in the area to gather video surveillance, report incidents and apprehend those responsible for these offences.”

Earlier this week, York Regional Police announced that 12 minors were charged as a result of Operation Beehave.