Police launch ‘operation beehave’ after several swarming-style robberies in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

Police in York Region say they are increasing officer presence “in response to the recent volume of swarming-style robberies” in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police said in June, officers responded to a “significant volume” of swarming-style robberies in the Jane Street and Norwood Avenue area, near Canada’s Wonderland and the sidewalks and plazas nearby.

“In all of these incidents, victims reported being swarmed and robbed by a large group of young people in the evening hours,” a news release read.

According to police, officers have already charged 10 teens with “very serious offences” including robbery, mischief and causing a disturbance.

“More arrests are expected as these investigations continue,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The force said it launched “Operation Beehave” last weekend.

“Several media releases and social media posts were issued with warning and prevention tips and police presence was significantly increased in the area of the incidents,” police said. “These efforts were successful and there have been no additional incidents since launching the project. These efforts will continue through the summer as needed.”

Police are urging parents to “be aware” that both the suspects and many of the victims in these robbery incidents have been teens “without adult supervision.”

“We urge parents who are not able to supervise their teens to have conversations about the severity of these incidents,” police said, adding that teens involved in these crimes can face “very serious charges.”

Police also called on any additional victims or witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

“Investigators continue to work with Canada’s Wonderland security, community members and business owners in the area to gather video surveillance, report incidents and apprehend those responsible for these offences,” officers said.