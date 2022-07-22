Menu

Crime

Belleville Police seize cocaine, brass knuckles from vehicle

By John Lawless Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 2:15 pm
Belleville Police have arrested two men on drug and weapons charges. View image in full screen
Belleville Police have arrested two men on drug and weapons charges. Global News

Belleville Police have made two arrests after a vehicle search Thursday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., police were called to a business on Bell Blvd. to attend to a suspicious vehicle.

Read more: Belleville police say provincial funding for Bay of Quinte will be a ‘game changer’

When police arrived, they found two men and two women inside.

“Upon further police investigation, it was revealed that the occupants were in possession of illegal narcotics,” said Belleville Police in a press release. “During the search incident to arrest of two male occupants a small quantity of cocaine, a set of brass knuckles and a collapsible baton were located.”

Trending Stories

The two men were then arrested by police on weapons and drug charges.

Story continues below advertisement

30 year old Matthew Westfall of no fixed address and 39 year old Richard Gourlie of Quinte West were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, failing to comply with an undertaking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Read more: Belleville police celebrate grand opening of new $26 million headquarters

Gourlie was also wanted on multiple warrants from previous drug charges. Westfall was released on an undertaking while Gourlie was held for a bail hearing on Friday.

