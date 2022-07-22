Menu

Crime

Identical twins charged in downtown Toronto stabbing

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 8:32 am
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police say they have charged identical twins in connection with a stabbing in downtown Toronto earlier in July.

Police said on July 9 at around 10:17 p.m., officers responded to a call about a stabbing near Bay and Front streets.

Sometime before 9:25 p.m., police said two men approached a 20-year-old man and an altercation took place.

The 20-year-old was stabbed and the other two men fled, police said. The two suspects were described as identical twins.

Read more: Police search for identical twins following downtown Toronto stabbing

On Thursday, Kye Lucchesi and Sebastian Lucchesi, both 18, were arrested.

Each faces charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

