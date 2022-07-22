Identical twins charged in downtown Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have charged identical twins in connection with a stabbing in downtown Toronto earlier in July.

Police said on July 9 at around 10:17 p.m., officers responded to a call about a stabbing near Bay and Front streets.

Sometime before 9:25 p.m., police said two men approached a 20-year-old man and an altercation took place.

The 20-year-old was stabbed and the other two men fled, police said. The two suspects were described as identical twins.

On Thursday, Kye Lucchesi and Sebastian Lucchesi, both 18, were arrested.

Each faces charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

